Professor Seidu Alhassan is new Vice Chancellor for UDS

Professor Seidu Alhassan, has taken over as the new Vice Chancellor of the University for Development Studies, UDS.



He assumes office as the fifth Vice Chancellor of the University since its establishment in 1992.



Professor Seidu Alhassan succeeds Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye, who served for seven years, from 2015 until he handed over on Thursday, September 1st, 2022.



Prior to his appointment as Vice Chancellor, Professor Seidu Alhassan, served in various positions in the University including as Pro-Vice Chancellor from 2015-2019.



In his handing over address, Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye, thanked staff of the University for their support and urged them to assist the new vice Chancellor to succeed.



Professor Seidu Alhassan, expressed his gratitude to the outgone Vice Chancellor and called for support from the staff in his quest to consolidate the position of the UDS as the leader in producing the best human power for national development.



“No leader wants to take over power and leave nothing behind. You are aiming at leaving behind results, that is what it means. So for me, this power is for people, it’s for ongoing projects, it’s to create wealth, and in creating this wealth, this institution will have to do it and do it with competence.”