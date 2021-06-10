Professor Ken Attafuah has betrayed Akufo-Addo – Allotey Jacobs

General News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Social commentator Bernard Allotey Jacobs has questioned the timing of Professor Ken Attafuah’s statement that the National Identification Authority will no longer be a haven for political party officials seeking job opportunities.



Allotey Jacobs believe that though the concept of opening up recruitment for all persons is commendable, the manner and timing Professor Attafuah chose to relay the information leaves much to be desired.



He criticized him for dragging President Akufo-Addo into the issue, noting that the conversation between him and the president is a privileged which should not be known to the public.



Pointing out reason it is erroneous for Professor Attafuah to have such mindset, Allotey Jacobs said that even in countries where the tenets of democracy are deeply rooted, recruitment into public institutions are still based on party lines.



“The African politics is premised on winner takes all but there are windows where people from other political divide get job. The statement by Ken Attafuah has stabbed the president at the back. These things are not said in the public. Saying the right thing at the wrong time is as equal as saying the wrong thing."



He reasoned that the comment by Ken Attafuah could create disaffection between the President and the party grassroot.



“These things are not said because immediately you say it, to the understanding of the rank and file, its abusive. It’s as if they are stupid.It’s like monkey dey work baboo dey chop. You’ve privilege of being appointed and you are telling Ghanaians that it is your wish that there’s no politicization of Ghanaians into public service. In all advanced democracies these things happen. He said the right thing at the wrong time,” he said.



He warned him to expect more attacks from members of the party and not complain if he gets fired.



“They'll call for his head. Maybe he believes his time has come and ready to leave the NIA. I dont think what he did will please the party people,” he said on Asempa FM.



