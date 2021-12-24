Professor Hinson admitted into three South African Professorships

General News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: Robert Ebo Hinson, Contributor

On the approval of the Faculty Research Committee and Senate, the Council of the Durban University of Technology (DUT) on December 4th, 2021, approved an Honorary Professor of Marketing appointment for Professor Robert E. Hinson, a leading African Marketing Scholar, Honorary Professor Appointments at DUT are conferred on be conferred on distinguished scholars with a sustained scholarly track record who would add value to the research, innovation and/or teaching and learning and supervision agenda of the University.



The DUT appointment was the third South African Professorial Appointment for Professor Robert E. Hinson in two years.



He was appointed Extraordinary Professor at the northwest University Business School on 1st January 2019, and Extraordinary Professor at the University of the Free State Business School on 1st January 2021.



Professor Hinson was also appointed Visiting Professor at the Lincoln International Business School in the United Kingdom in July 2021 and is currently the co-editor of the Palgrave Series on Public Sector Management in Africa.