Professor Gyampo explains why Kan-Dapaah was axed from new cabinet list

General News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has explained why the Minister of National Security was not named in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s new cabinet.



The security capo, Albert Kan-Dapaah was missed in the 19-member cabinet team despite his position being a sensitive role in the country.



The President’s statement to announce his cabinet did not explain why Mr Kan-Dapaah was left out – but Prof. Ransford Gyampo has explained why.



He said, “I was worried when I didn’t find his name in the list” – but “cross-checking, the National Security Minister has never been a cabinet member but attend cabinet meetings.”



He explained that, “Previously, there was no ministry for National Security, we had national security Adviser to the President until this current President set up a whole ministry for it.”



“Even though he is not part of the cabinet, he is always available for cabinet meetings,” he told NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



President Nana Akufo-Addo released a list of his cabinet members for his second term in accordance with Article 76 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.



They include:



Mr Ken Ofori-Atta – Minister of Finance



Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen – Minister of Trade and Industry



Mr Dominic Nitiwul – Minister of Defence



Mr Ambrose Dery – Minister for the Interior



Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame – Attorney General and Minister of Justice



Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto – Minister of Food and Agriculture



Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh – Minister of Energy



Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum – Minister of Education



Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu – Minister of Health



Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu – Minister of Parlamentary Affairs



Mr Dan Botwe – Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development



Mr Samuel Abdulai Jinapor – Minister of Lands and Natural Resources



Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah – Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources



Mr John-Peter Amewu – Minister of Railways Development



Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah – Minister of Employment and Labour Relations



Ms Mavis Hawa Koomsn – Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development



Mr Ibrahim Awal Mohammed – Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture



Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye – Minister of Works and Housing



The President, per the 1992 Constitution, can constitute a cabinet of not less than 10 and not more than 19 ministers and also appoint a Secretary.



The President and the Vice-president are also part of the cabinet which by law the President will chair the cabinet meeting



The vice-president takes up that responsibility in the president’s absence.



