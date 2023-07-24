Prof Stella Asuming-Brempong urges Christians to support God’s work

Religion of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: GNA

Professor Stella Asuming-Brempong, a Member of the Board of Trustees of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has urged Christians to support God’s work.



She appealed to them to give with a willing heart towards the work; adding that God loves a cheerful giver.



Prof Asuming-Brempong gave the advice during the Trustees’ visit to GCCI Maranatha Assembly in Tema.



The Board of Trustees, which is under the Chairmanship of Elder Samuel Doku, is on a nationwide tour of all branches of the Church, as part of efforts to sensitize Members on the need to give towards the completion of the church’s headquarters complex.



The Church has declared August each year as the month of sacrifices (Trumah Month) for giving towards the work of God.



Prof Asuming-Brempong noted that in the Old Testament during the time of Moses, the children of Israel willingly gave in abundance towards the work of God to the extent that Moses had to stop them from further giving.



Quoting from the Bible, Prof Asuming-Brempong said, “It is more blessed to give than to receive.”



Elder Samuel Doku, the Chairman of the GCCI Board of Trustees, urged Members of the Church to give towards the Church’s Pension Fund, which was being used to support retired workers of the Church.