Prof Samuel Bonsu is new GIMPA Rector

General News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Governing Council of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has appointed Professor Samuel Kwaku Bonsu as the new Rector of the institute.



Before this appointment, Prof Bonsu was the Director of Academic Planning and Quality Assurance at GIMPA, a post he held since September 2020.



The GIMPA Council confirmed his appointment on Thursday, 19 August 2021.



Prof. Bonsu takes over from Prof. Philip Ebow Bondzi Simpson, whose tenure as Rector ends on 31 August 2021.



He has also served as Dean of the GIMPA Business School (2013-2017) and as Dean of the former School of Governance and Leadership, GIMPA.



He is also the Chair of UN PRME, a UN initiative for facilitating responsible business principles and conduct across the globe.



Profile of Prof. Samuel Bonsu



Samuel K. Bonsu (PhD, University of Rhode Island) prior to his appointment, was the Dean (Head Servant) of the Ghana Institute of Management & Public Administration (GIMPA) Business School, Accra, Ghana.



He was born in Ghana, where his interest in markets, culture, and socio-economic development was nurtured. He has transformed this interest into something of a career that has been supported mainly by the Schulich School of Business, York University, Toronto, Canada, and the Social Science & Humanities Research Council (SSHRC), Canada.



He maintains research interests in Consumer Cultures, Socio-Economic Subjectivities in Contemporary Markets, especially as they relate to Africa and Diaspora experiences that inform theoretical developments.



Prof Bonsu has taught marketing and consumer behaviour at the bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels at various universities around the world.



He has been a Visiting Professor and Resident Scholar at several universities, including L'Université Lille 2 Droit et Santé, Lille, France; Hanken School of Economics, Helsinki, Finland; International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT), Dhaka, Bangladesh and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana.



His works have been published in some of the most respected academic journals, including the Journal of Consumer Research, Journal of Consumer Culture, and the Journal of Contemporary Ethnography.



He is the immediate past President of the International Society for Markets and Development (ISMD), a society that brings together scholars and practitioners of development. He has been a member of the Association for Consumer Research, International Association for African Business & Development, and American Marketing Association.