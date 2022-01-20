Prof Robert Hinson becomes first Ghanaian vice-chancellor of the University of Kigali

General News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Head of UGBS Marketing & Entrepreneurship Dept becomes Vice-Chancellor at Kigali university



University of Kigali to name new substantive Vice-Chancellor in the coming days



Professor Robert E. Hinson is an academia



A Ghanaian professor, Robert E. Hinson, has been appointed as interim vice-chancellor of the University of Kigali in Rwanda.



This makes him the first Ghanaian to take the position even briefly since the establishment of the school in 2013.



Before this, Professor Hinson was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic at the University of Kigali which is one of the leading private higher institutions of learning in Rwanda.



Professor Hinson who formerly worked as the Head of Department of Marketing & Entrepreneurship at the University of Ghana Business School will be replacing the immediate past vice-chancellor of the University Kigali till the appointment of a new substantive VC.



He is a skilled University Administrator who started his academic career in February 2003 and is ranked the leading Marketing Scholar in Africa in 2021.



For 10 years, Prof. Hinson has served as external examiner to several notable Universities in Africa and Europe.



The University of Kigali will in the coming days name a new substantive Vice Chancellor, Asaaseradio reports.



About Prof Hinson



Robert Ebo Hinson is a Professor and a past Head of the Department of Marketing & Entrepreneurship at the University of Ghana Business School.



He has been a marketing practitioner for 25 years but started off in the industry and joined academia in 2003 and rose to professorship.



Prof Hinson has trained several students and practitioners across Africa and the world on various marketing, sales, social responsibility and service issues.



Apart from his experience in teaching, Prof. Hinson has a keen interest in research and in recognition of his research productivity, was awarded the 2008 Emerati Highly Commended paper Award for a co-authored paper published in Corporate Governance, the 2009 Journal of African Business Best Paper Award, the 2010 Emerati Outstanding paper Award for a co-authored paper published in the Journal of Research in Interactive Marketing and the Best Paper award in the International marketing track at the 2010 Academy of Marketing Conference at the Coventry University Business School, for another co-authored paper.



He is also a Chartered Marketer, holds an MBA in Marketing, DPhil in Marketing from the University of Ghana, and a PhD in International Business Economics from the Aalborg University Business School in Denmark.



As a prolific scholar, he has over a hundred scientific publications to his credit, several more trade publications on various issues.



He has edited/authored 15 books to date and has worked in various capacities for Universities in Africa, Europe and North America.



The globally sought after speaker, Professor Hinson has also consulted for, provided executive training for, and also provided brand management services to brands like the Jospong Group of Companies, Allianz, Omni Media, Daewoo, The Enterprise Group, Golden Tulip Hotels, LG, Lufthansa, Mercedes Benz, Peugeot, Standard Chartered, Air I’voire, FedEx, Aganzi Condoms, Databank, to name a few.



