Prof Opoku Onyinah breaks silence on National Cathedral controversies

General News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Allegations about National Cathedral project 'very serious', Apostle Opoku Onyinah



‘It was clear that the government was going to take care of Adjaye and Associates”, Rev Kusi Boateng



Churches have donated over GH¢2m towards National Cathedral project, Secretariat



The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana (NCG), Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah, has indicated that the allegations of corruption about the Cathedral project are false.



According to Prof Opoku Onyinah, nothing untoward is going on with the Cathedral project, as is being reported in the media, citinewsroom.com reports.



He said that the allegations against the project are “very serious,” but there is “nothing fishy about the monetary affairs.”



“We cannot betray the trust the nation through the president has given to us,” he added.



He also indicated that the Church was responsible for building the Cathedral, saying, “the church must mobilise themselves to raise funds to build the project.”



Prof Opoku Onyinah also appealed that procedural issues are addressed at their levels.



The Secretary to the Board of Trustees, Rev Kusi Boateng, further said that the payment for the architectural work of the Cathedral was the responsibility of the government.



He added that the Secretary for the Cathedral will in due time provide all the information on the project to the general public.



“… it was clear that the government was going to take care of Adjaye and Associates.



“There is no secrecy surrounding this project and at the right time, whatever needs to be published will be published and whatever needs to be said will be said,” he said.



Meanwhile, the National Cathedral of Ghana Secretariat has disclosed that it has received over GH¢ 32 million in donations towards the Cathedral project.



According to the Secretariat, it received over GH¢ 2.6 million in 2018, GH¢ 3.8 million in 2019, GH¢ 13.8 million in 2020, GH¢ 7.7 million in 2021 and GH¢ 3.6 million so far in 2022.



It indicated that a chunk of the donation was from private individuals and entities, adding that the Church in Ghana contributed over GH¢2 million.



A document released by the NEC Secretariat showed that the Church of Pentecost, Action Chapel International, Presbyterian Church of Ghana and the Southern Ghana Union SDA are the highest donors; contributing GH¢ 700,000, GH¢ 200,000, GH¢ 200,000, GH¢ 200,000, respectively.



The release also stated that Ghana would have a National Cathedral Week Celebration from July 4 to July 10, 2022.



