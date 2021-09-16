Prof Opoku-Agyemang was a monumental flop in 2020 elections – Yaw Boateng Gyan

General News of Thursday, 16 September 2021

• Boateng Gyan has declared his support for Kwabena Duffour



• He claims John Mahama sponsored Kofi Adams to unseat him as NDC’s National Organizer



• He also criticized the appointment of Professor Opoku-Agyemang as running mate in the 2020 elections



Yaw Boateng Gyan, a former National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress has said that the appointment of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang made no impact on the party in the 2020 election.



According to him, the appointment of the former Minister of Education is the biggest blunder the party committed in last year’s December election as it did their fortunes no good.



He questioned the thinking that went into that decision, maintaining that the position should have been handed to another person.



“The decision to make Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman as our running mate was very poor. She was a bad choice. She added nothing to our fortunes. I would say she was a monumental flop as running mate to President John Mahama,” he stated on Neat FM.



Yaw Boateng Gyan also declared his preference for former Finance Minister Kwabena Duffour as the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 election.



He vowed to campaign vigorously for Kwabena Duffour, should he throw in his hat for the race and urged the party to consider ditching Mahama for Duffour.



“Kwame, I would be extremely happy if Dr. Duffour decides to contest as flagbearer of the NDC. I would support him wholeheartedly. If Dr. Duffour opens his mouth to declare his intent today, I would lead his campaign,” he categorically stated.



Yaw Boateng Gyan also accused John Mahama of sponsoring Kofi Adams to unseat him as National Organizer of the party.



“I am now coming to the realization that John Mahama indeed sponsored Kofi Adams against me. At first, I thought it wasn’t true but now I have come to that realization. Mahama sponsored candidates against me."



He added that he will not be cowed into silence as no one can subject him to the fate that befell Koku Anyidoho and Allotey Jacobs.



“Nobody can dismiss me from the party. We gave birth to the NDC. These intimidatory tactics will not work on me. If I am anti-JM, what is wrong with it? Is JM holier than thou?



“We shall not be intimidated by Dokosi (Daily Post editor) and his people with this anti-John Mahama tag. It is a democratic party and we all have the right to support whoever we deem fit. Even Rawlings who founded the NDC is no more, his wife, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings has also parted ways with this party. These things must stop. I would not be intimidated by such publications,” he lamented.



