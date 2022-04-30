Prof Opoku-Agyemang supports more than 200 fasting Kayayee

General News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: GNA

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Presidential Running Mate in 2020 election, has supported more than 200 head porters (Kayayee) in their Ramanda fast with assorted food items.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang made the gesture when she hosted the head porters at her office encouraging them to go through the period diligently. “There are many benefits associated with fasting. It is beneficial to the one fasting, home and country.”



She noted fasting and working as head porters was difficult and said: “We should know that we are working to please God and He is the one whom good reward comes from and when it is time, He will surely reward us.”



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang asked the parents among the head porters to make the well-being of their children a priority.



She said: “I am more concerned about the kids because they only think about what they will eat, just like how being a child is. I plead that we have patience with the kids. We’ve all been stubborn before and now we’re grown, so it is our turn to be patient with them and tolerate everything they do for when they grow, they will put a stop to it.”



The Running Mate to Mr John Dramani Mahama, NDC 2020 presidential candidate used the occasion to thank the head porters for their support in the general elections.



She said that: “I remember when my name was mentioned, it was you who hailed and cheered me, and I will never forget you at all times. I believe anytime you pray you remember us and also remember Ghanaian women. You remember John Mahama and remember me, my children and my family as well.”



She added that: “We have gathered here to remind you that we appreciate you and everything you’ve done for us. We are not doing this to repay you but to show gratitude for what you have done for us.”



Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament, North Tongu in the Volta Region, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, and other NDC Constituency Executives were present.