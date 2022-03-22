Prof Opoku-Agyemang helped NDC in 2020 election – Okudzeto insists

Politics of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Okudzeto says the running mate for Mahama helped NDC win more parliamentary seats



Because of Prof Opoku-Agyemang, we won over 56% parliamentary votes in C/R



NDC lost a seat in Naana Opoku-Agyemang's home Region, she didn’t make an impact - Obed Asamoah



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has insisted that Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang helped the NDC in the 2020 General Election contrary to assertions by Dr Obed Yao Asamoah that she had no impact.



Ablakwa said that the running mate for former President John Mahama, Prof Opoku-Agyemang, helped the National Democratic Congress (NDC) win a lot of parliamentary seats in the Central Region, myjoyonline.com reports.



“If you look for example at the Parliamentary elections, you’ll observe that the NDC came up from a deficit of having only 4 seats at the 2016 elections. We won only four seats with a 17.4% share, of the votes.



“After Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang’s announcement, nomination, inclusion and her hard work, we moved from 4 to 13 seats with a greater share of the parliamentary votes of 56.52%. This is Electoral Commission’s data,” Okudzeto is quoted.



He added that he will support Prof Opoku-Agyemang if she becomes the running mate for the NDC for the 2024 General Elections.



Former Chairman of the NDC, Dr Obed Yao Asamoah, said that Naana Opoku-Agyemang did not make any impact in the Central Region in the 2020 General Elections.



“The lady who is a running mate to Mahama lost the Central Region in the last election. Lost a whole constituency," he said