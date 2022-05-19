Prof. Nii Narku Quaynor to keynote UCC Alumni Association, USA 5th Annual Congress

Diasporia News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: University of Cape Coast Alumni Association, USA

Repositioning the Youth for Responsible and Productive Citizenship:

The Role of Civic Education, Critical Thinking, & Employability Skills.



Prof. Quaynor, a leading expert in internet technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship, will deliver the keynote address at the 5th Annual Congress of the University of Cape Coast Alumni Association, USA on May 28, 2022.



In his keynote address titled, “Repositioning the Youth for Responsible and Productive Citizenship: The Role of Civic Education, Critical Thinking, and Employability Skills,” Prof. Quaynor will share his insights on how to intentionally mold the youth so they are fit for purpose in a democracy and the world of work.



A veritable pioneer in Internet Technology, Prof Quaynor is an inductee of the Internet Hall of Fame pioneer category and a recipient of the Jonathan B. Postel Service Award for his work in advancing and expanding the frontiers of Internet Technology in Africa.



He has served on various boards and founded many Internet-related organizations such as AfriNIC, the African Internet Numbers Registry; the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN); the United Nations General Secretary General Advisory Group on ICT; the Organization of African Unity Internet Task Force, and the Internet Society of Ghana.



Prof. Quaynor holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the City University of New York at Stony Brook and helped establish the Computer Science Department at the University of Cape Coast where he has taught since 1979.



The University of Cape Coast Alumni Association, USA was formed in April 2016 with the mission to support the alma mater through the provision of resources, facilitating collaboration with institutions of higher learning in Ghana and the United States of America to boost academic excellence, and promoting the interest of UCC alumni in the USA through networking and support.



The association currently stands at more than 800 active members and is growing. Since its founding, the association has completed two projects at the UCC campus. In 2019, 10 solar-powered lamps were installed to enhance campus safety and security.



This year, the association collaborated with the Carnegie Foundation through its Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Program and the School of Physical Sciences, UCC in setting up the Center for Computational Thinking, a 20-node computational cluster and a computer laboratory with 20 computers for use by students and faculty to facilitate, teaching, learning, and research.



Housed in the School of Physical Sciences, the center will be officially outdoored on June 1, 2022, at 10 AM in the Courtyard behind the Science Auditorium.



The congress will be held via Zoom: - Meeting ID: 398-037-0436 and Passcode: 2022

Signed

Dr. Ras Tsidi Acolatse ( National Events & Programs Director)

Mrs. Adwoa Amissah-Robb (Member, Planning Committee)