Politics of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Source: My News GH

Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang should quit if she can’t stand political heat – NPP stalwart

Boniface Gambila, former MP for Nabdam

NPP stalwart and former Member of Parliament (MP) for Nabdam, Boniface Gambila has opined that if John Mahama’s running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is not ready for the hazards of politics, she should quit.



His comment comes after a group called on Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Yaw Buaben Asamoa to apologise after he made comments deemed to be sexist and misogynistic against the person of Prof Opoku-Agyemang.



“At a Press Conference on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, the Gratia Women of Substance Network criticized Yaw Buaben Asamoa for the attacks on Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman, arguing that the attack on her is an attack on all women.



Mr Buaben Asamoa was given a 48-hour and 24-hour ultimatum respectively to withdraw and an apology for the attack respectively.



“An attack on her personality is an attack on all women. In this century we also believe that the NPP’S press conference in response to the choice of running mate by the flagbearer was in a bad faith, gross disrespect, and an insult to women.



“We hereby give the NPP and its leaders a 48-hour ultimatum to withdraw and retract the gibberish they spewed on the personality and credibility of Prof. Naana. Failure to do so will mean that the NPP is a party that do not recognize women”, Theresa Gbekie, the Executive Director of Gratia Women of Substance Network demanded.



But Mr Gambila who is also the Parliamentary candidate for the Nabdam Constituency hit back demanding that she quit if she can’t stomach the criticisms on her.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.