Prof Naana Jane represents Mahama at TB Joshua’s funeral

General News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

• Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was at the funeral of TB Joshua



• She represented John Dramani Mahama and the NDC



• She indicated that TB Joshua had relationship with John Mahama and the late Atta Mills



Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang represented John Dramani Mahama and the NDC at the funeral of the late Prophet TB Joshua in Ikotun Egbe, Nigeria.



Speaking on Emmanuel TV, Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang, dressed in all-white lace fabric, said she attended the funeral because the late TB Joshua and former President of Ghana, Prof John Evans Atta Mills had a personal relationship.



“My team and I were put together by H.E. John Dramani Mahama to come and represent him and the party because we know that, the former president of Ghana, H.E. John Evans Atta Mills, who’s passed, they had very very good personal relations with this man that we mourn today...,” she explained.



When asked if she thinks TB Joshua was a general, fighter or army of Christ, Prof Opoku-Agyemang said, it will depend on the belief and demonstration of one's Christian faith.



“It is faith through actions, words, results, and he [TB Joshua] has left an example of it…”



Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua, the popular Nigerian preacher, televangelist, and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (The SCOAN) has been laid in state at his church premises in Ikotun Egbe.



Earlier, there was a procession conveying his body from The SCOAN Prayer Mountain to the church auditorium.



The popular televangelist died on Sunday, June 5, 2021, after he spoke at a Church event.



He died at the age of 57.



TB Joshua will be remembered for contributing significantly to the Christian community globally.



Interment will take place on Friday, July 9, and a thanksgiving service on Sunday, July 11.



His wife, Evelyn Joshua has been announced as his successor.



