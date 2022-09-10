Prof Mawutor appointed UPSA’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor

General News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The governing council of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Accra, has appointed Prof John Mensah Mawutor, the current Dean of the School of Graduate Studies, as the next Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the university.



The school, in a Facebook post, on Thursday, September 8, 2022, announced the appointment.



He is expected to take over next year, January, 2023.



According to a circular signed by the Registrar, Dr Koryoe Anim-Wright, Prof Mawutor’s tenure of office will commence on January 1, 2023 and end on December 31, 2025.



In a related development, the governing council has, in compliance with section 35.0 of the UPSA Fundamental Regulations, also promoted three faculty members to the rank of associate professors.



They are Dr. Fidelis Quansah, Senior Lecturer and Dean of the Faculty of Management Studies; Dr. Kofi Frimpong, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Management Studies; and Dr. Emmanuel Asamoah, Senior Lecturer and Cognate Dean, Faculty of Information Technology and Communication Studies.



Their promotions were based on the recommendation of the University Appointments and Promotions Board.