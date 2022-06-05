Prof. Lydia Aziato is the first nurse to attain the position of Vice Chancellor

General News of Sunday, 5 June 2022

There is good news for the nurses and midwifery community in Ghana as one of their own has just walked into the annals of history in the country by her appointment as the new Vice Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences at Ho.



Until this appointment, Professor Lydia Aziato was the Dean, School of Nursing and Midwifery, University of Ghana, and has been a nurse for over 20 years.



Her appointment, which takes effect from August 1, 2022, was confirmed at a special meeting of the Governing Council of UHAS on Friday, June 3, 2022.



But who exactly is Prof. Lydia Aziato?



Here is a profile of her as made available via ug.edu.gh:



Professor Lydia Aziato is the Dean, School of Nursing and Midwifery, University of Ghana. She has been a nurse for over 20 years. She had her first degree in nursing and psychology in 2001 and in 2006, she graduated with an MPhil in Nursing from the University of Ghana. She also has a specialty certificate in Oncology Nursing from the cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton, Canada and completed in 2006. Subsequently she graduated with a PhD in Nursing from the University of the Western Cape, South Africa in 2013.



She holds both local and international positions in nursing organizations such as Sigma Theta Tau. She also serves on a number of boards and committees and she is an external examiner for a number of Universities in Ghana and internationally.



She has published in many credible international peer-reviewed journals and is a reviewer for more than ten credible journals. Her research interests span across pain management, cancer and surgical nursing. She has advanced skills in qualitative research and curriculum development. She is interested in training and mentoring young nurses and students to enhance their skills and independence.



Courses Taught

• Surgical Nursing (BSc)

• Family Health Crisis Intervention (Medical-surgical) (BSc)

• Nursing Intervention (BSc)

• Curriculum Development at the graduate level (MPhil)

• Advanced clinical specialty at the graduate level (MPhil)

• Advanced theoretical Foundation of Nursing at the graduate level (MPhil)

• Nursing Seminar (MSc and MPhil)

• Issues in nursing and health care delivery (MSc and MPhil)

• Independent study at the graduate level (MSc)

Research Interests

• Qualitative research

• Pain management with more focus on post-operative pain, dysmenorrhoea, labour pain and chronic pain

• Cancers such as breast cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer

• Peri-operative nursing

• Women and reproductive health

• Herbal medicine

• Nursing Advocacy

Award and Achievement

• 2017; Emerging Nurse Researcher Award for Africa 2017, Sigma Theta Tau International (STTI)

• 2011-2012; Centre of Teaching and Learning Scholarship (CENTALS), Doctoral Scholarship for PhD in Nursing, University of the Western Cape

• 2007-2010; Ghana Education Trust Fund Scholarship for postgraduate studies for PhD in Nursing, University of Glamorgan

• 2003-2005; Unilever Postgraduate Studies Award for MPhil in Nursing, College of Health Sciences –Univ. of Ghana.

• 2001; First Class Award for BA Nursing and Psychology, University of Ghana

• 1997; Best Student in Public Health Nursing, Obstetrics and Gynaecological Nursing, Psychiatry and Psychiatric Nursing, Nurses Training College

• 1997; Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) distinction award in Med/Medical Nursing, Psychiatric Nursing, Obstetric Nursing, Paediatric Nursing and Patient Care Study, NMC, Nursing Professional exams

Research Grant

1. Special Study on Assessing the Scope and Effectiveness of Intervention Activities among Key Populations in Ghana. Ghana AIDS Commission/Global Fund funded project, 2017, $74,000.00. Co-Applicant

2. Intermittent Preventive Treatment of Malaria in Pregnancy: Assessing the new Implementation Strategy in Ghana. IDR funded project.2016/2016, €120, 789, 78.00 IDR 5% Initiative Grant. Socio-anthropological co-lead.

3. Promoting wellbeing across borders: migration, social remittances and health. 15/12/16, Worldwide Universities Network (WUN) – Research Development Fund 2016, £9,461. Co-investigator

4. The role of religion in labour pain management in Ghana: A focus on Pentecostal/charismatic churches and African Traditional Religion. 8th ORID call, University of Ghana Research Fund, 03/17/15, GH¢ 20,000, Principal Investigator



