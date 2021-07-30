Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang promises to gift 'Our-day boy' an iPad

General News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The NDC running-mate wants to give Oswald an iPad



• Oswald went viral for his ‘Our-day’ letter



• A number of companies have reached out to the 9-year-old boy



The 2020 running-mate of the National Democratic Congress, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has promised to gift Oswald the popular 'Our-day boy' an iPad.



9-year-old Oswald’s letter to his mother requesting items for his 'Our-day’ went viral after a family friend posted a picture of the letter on Twitter.



In a matter of hours, a number of companies reached out to support the little boy to have a fulfilling and memorable ‘Our-day’.



In an interesting development, the latest to add up to the number of items being donated to Oswald, is the former Education Minister, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.



The NDC running-mate for the 2020 General elections has promised to gift Oswald an iPad to help him in his studies.



Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang made this known in a tweet.



See the tweet below:



