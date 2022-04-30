Prof Hugh Aryee adjudged COO of the Year at Ghana CEO Awards

General News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: Raymond Ablorh, Contributor

Chief Operations Officer of Hanergy Global Ghana Limited, Prof Hugh Aryee (Honorary Professor of The Academic Union, Oxford, UK) was on Friday 29th honoured as the Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Year 2022 at the Maiden Edition of Ghana CEO Awards in Accra.



The multiple award winner and recipient of Premium Award of Excellence at the recently held African Technovate Awards were applauded for the innovative sustainable energy solutions he is leading Hanergy to deliver to both domestic and industrial consumers.



In a post-event interview, Prof Hugh Aryee said Hanergy Global has introduced several innovative products into the Ghanaian market, key among them being Ultra Energy, which is the world’s first electrical current optimisation and energy-saving device without voltage reduction.



“ULTRA energy guarantees at least 17% energy savings when installed. ULTRA’s compact size and simple design allow it to be installed parallel to an electrical system in under one hour. ULTRA helps to lower CO2 emissions by lowering energy consumption,” he said.



According to him, Ultra’s patented technology increases electrical efficiency, while decreasing overall energy consumption, adding that the device has been authenticated by the Energy Commission of Ghana and approved by Ghana Standards Authority and other regulated as safe for use in Ghana.



Hanergy Global also installs solar energy products, and are in a number of venture partnership with several other leading multinational firms to introduce other alternative energy sources into the Ghanaian market.



The glamorous event organised by Globe Productions and chaired by Lifetime Achiever Rev. Dr. Joyce R. Aryee brought together almost all the top visionary Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in Ghana like Mr. Ibrahim Mahama of Engineers and Planners, Dr Joseph Siaw of Jospong Group, Dr Daniel Mckorley of Macdan Group, etc. to celebrate their visionary entrepreneurial leadership and efforts and mobilise them to pitch for Ghana on the global stage.



As part of the concept, a documentary on each CEO and award shall be produced to showcase their vision and achievements.