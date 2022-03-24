Prof Gyampo outlines expectations ahead of Ofori-Atta’s address

General News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Professor at the University of Ghana Ransford Yaw Gyampo has advised the Minister of Finance not to engage in any “confusing terminologies” in his much-anticipated address on Thursday, March 24.



Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta is expected to address Ghanaians on measures adopted by the government to arrest the ailing economy, the fallout from the crunch Cabinet meeting held at the Peduase Presidential Lodge over the weekend.



Prof Gyampo, a Secretary of the University Teachers Association of Ghana’s University of Ghana branch (UG-UTAG), says in these times, Mr Ofori-Atta should not engage in economics and finance.



“It is Political Science and also Political Sense,” he wrote on Wednesday.



We wrote to the President and we are hearing some of our proposals, perhaps, “coincidentally”, are being considered. We await to scrutinize and discuss what KOA presents to us.



There can be no meaningful navigation through these hard times without the support of the people. I therefore expect the announcement of some delicate-balanced interventions that show massive sacrifices at the top, provide some reliefs for the already burdened Ghanaian, and at the same time, appeal to all of us to tighten our belts.



Governments are elected to solve problems. But in times like this, they cannot do so without the support of the citizenry. This is not Economics and Finance. It is Political Science and also Political Sense.



Let’s see how this press briefing smartly whips up public understanding, sympathy and support.



It must be done in plain and simple language for ordinary people to understand. The confusing terminologies that are typically deployed by demagogues to talk their ways out, without communicating, must be toned down.



Everything must be broken down into simple language for all to appreciate what is there and what can be done.