Prof. Dodoo heads African Organization for Standardization

General News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: Emmanuel oheneba

The Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Professor Alex Dodoo, has been confirmed as President of the African Organization for Standardization (ARSO).



This was at the 28th General Assembly of the mainland guidelines body in Yaounde, Cameroun, yesterday.



Prof. Dodoo takes over from Charles Booto a Ngon, the Head of Cameroun's public guidelines body, who served for the term 2022-2025.



The GSA Boss is presently the second Ghanaian to lead the persuasive mainland affiliation, continuing in the strides of Dr. Emmanuel K. Marfo, who was ARSO President from 1992-1994.



Prof. Dodoo won the bid to lead the association after a political race at the 26th ARSO Hybrid General Assembly in Kigali, Rwanda, in June last year.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration introduced Prof. Dodoo to the ARSO Headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya as Ghana's chosen one for the ARSO Presidency in April last year.



Prof. Dodoo's candidature was embraced by the Ministry of Trade and Industry in a letter to ARSO, in which the service said he had serious areas of strength for given noteworthy initiative in the change of the GSA, coming full circle in its high perceivability.



New time



In his acknowledgment discourse, the new ARSO President said the plan for his administration was to use the picture and position of ARSO to change the story about Africa by extending intra-African exchange inside the setting of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



He said the emphasis would be on further developing exchange made-in-Africa products for neighborhood, local and worldwide business sectors.



Prof. Dodoo made sense of that ARSO followed its beginning to the unfurling occasions and the common state of mind of the African socio-political and monetary Pan-Africanism of the 1970s, which finished in a gathering in Accra.



"African state run administrations, under the sponsorship of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ENECA) and the Organization of African Unity (OAU), assembled the establishing gathering of ARSO in Accra, Ghana from January 10 to 17, 1977 to consider the principal Constitution of ARSO and witness the arrangement of the association to accelerate African financial combination", he said.



Prof. Dodoo said the time was, in this manner, ready to take ARSO to a higher level and position it as a crucial body for the monetary change of Africa, as Ghana drove the association.



"This is particularly so since the AfCFTA Secretariat is situated in Accra, as there is an open door to utilize vicinity to the secretariat to additional the points of ARSO now that the AfCFTA is in its beginning phases", he said.



Technique



Prof. Dodoo said each activity and movement under his authority would be in accordance with four wide systems - the supportability of ARSO, its monetary strength, advancement and development.



They would likewise incorporate supporting intra-African exchange through industrialization, utilization of guidelines, common acknowledgment courses of action and whatever other implies that would permit Africans to exchange with each other inside the landmass, he added.



Similarly, he said, he would zero in on extending local independence by supporting states to put resources into and keep a strong feasible quality foundation for guidelines, estimation and testing, all in view of a 'Territorial Quality Infrastructure Policy'.



"We need to make, and not simply take, norms, ideally at the International Standards Organization (ISO) level. ARSO guidelines ought to become ISO norms because of our cooperation in principles improvement at the most significant levels", Prof. Dodoo said.



Certainty



As far as it matters for him, Mr. Ngon said he was certain that Prof. Dodoo would guide the issues of ARSO in a way that would assist with lifting African organizations to partake completely in worldwide exchange.



He urged African state run administrations to engage in the exercises of the norms local area and exploit the wide organization of specialists in the field.



There are difficulties for little and medium-size organizations in Africa; yet they are, in the vast majority of our nations, the motors of development, so we need to exploit the organization of specialists in the principles local area to assist these organizations with increasing," he said.



Govt support



A Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Baafi, who drove the Ghanaian designation to the ARSO General Assembly, communicated the public authority's responsibility and backing for ARSO under the initiative of Prof. Dodoo.



"We are exceptionally keen on the undertakings of ARSO as an administration, so for the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I need to promise the full responsibility of the public authority to the Presidency of Prof. Dodoo", he said.