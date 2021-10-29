Prof. Daniel Ofori appointed Acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor of UG

General News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The University of Ghana has appointed Prof. Daniel Ofori, Provost of College of Humanities as Acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Academic and Student Affairs.



He has been appointed following the appointment of Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo as Vice-Chancellor of the University.



The appointment takes effect on October 27, 2021.



Profile



Prof. Daniel Ofori is a Project and Applied Management specialist with considerable teaching, research and consulting experience in Strategy & Corporate Social Responsibility, Project Management, Human Resource Management, and General Management.



He is currently a Professor of Management at the Department of Organisation and HR Management [OHRM], University of Ghana Business School [UGBS] Legon, where he teaches courses in CSR, Project Management, Project Evaluation, HRM, Strategic Management/Business Strategy and General Management at the postgraduate [Masters & PhD] level.



He is a three-time Head of the Department of OHRM. He has managed and led research, consultancy and governance assignments in the academic, public, NGO, SME and private sectors. He has consulted for a wide range of clients including: the Ministry of Trade & Industry; Ministry of Lands, Forestry & Mines; the Ministry of Communications, the World Bank; German Development Organisation (GTZ-GIZ); Netherlands Development Association (SNV); Royal Netherlands Embassy; UNICEF; Reach for Change; and CDD-Ghana. He has also worked as a Project Manager with Dyslexia International; Senior Analyst with Lernout & Hauspie; and Market Analyst with Frost & Sullivan, all in Brussels, Belgium and with the Ministry of Work and Pensions in the UK.



He has numerous conference and workshop presentations both nationally and internationally and has published in Thunderbird International Business Review, Library Review, Corporate Governance, African Journal of Business and Economic Research and Acta Commercii, among others.



He serves on boards and committees and as an external examiner nationally and internationally. He is a consultant with the National Accreditation Board (NAB), Ghana, and has served as an advisory Board Member of (USB-ED) the University of Stellenbosch Business School Centre for Business in Society.



He has served as the Coordinator, University of Ghana PhD programmes and is currently the Acting Director of the University of Ghana’s Academic Quality Assurance Unit [AQAU].