Prof Atuguba failed Conveyance Law at the law school – Kennedy Agyapong alleges

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong has attacked Prof Raymond Atuguba



He said the learned prof failed at the law school



Prof Atuguba recently warned that the country is rife for a coup



A recent warning by Prof Raymond Atuguba that the current bad economic situation of Ghana makes the country rife for a coup, has incurred the wrath of many members of the governing New Patriotic Party.



One of such persons is Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP, Assin Central, who believes Prof Atuguba speaking about the ills of Akufo-Addo’s government was dishonest on his part because under John Dramani Mahama’s administration worst things were happening yet he could not speak as an Executive Secretary.



Speaking on Net 2 TV on Tuesday, March 15, Agyapong indicated that the law professor who failed Conveyance Law at the law school could not speak at a lecture upon the numerous taxes that the Mahama government introduced, and “that is intellectual dishonesty,” he stated.



“That professor who said Ghana is rife for a coup, Atuguba, apparently when I check he was the Executive Secretary for Mahama; so, during that time, he didn’t see these things we are talking about? Taxes that their government introduced in this country, didn’t he see that when he was the Executive Secretary, that is intellectual dishonesty.



“Me that I did go to school, he [Atuguba] failed one of his papers, Conveyance Law, he failed; if you like go and check his records (and) how many times he wrote Conveyance Law exams before he passed. All these people are now lecturers and polluting the minds of the students; we have a problem in this country. I want you to challenge me that if he [Atuguba] didn’t fail Conveyance Law; how many times did he write that exam.



“What I am telling you is Assin Dompim economics; my degree is QBE [Qualified By Experience] and therefore he can’t intimidate me at all with his conveyance that he failed at the law school and later became a lecturer. This is intellectual dishonesty. Look at the number of taxes that were introduced in this country when you were the Executive Secretary. Look at the hardships that engulfed businesses and they lost their capital…,” Kennedy Agyapong stressed.



Background



The Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, Prof. Raymond Atuguba on February 28, 2022, delivered a lecture at Erata Hotel in Accra under the auspices of SOLIDAIRE Ghana.



The lecture, titled, ‘A Reviewed 1992 Constitution And Its Impact On The Economy Of Ghana: Looking Forward,' among other things touched on the need for Ghana to accept and pass the controversial E-levy to prevent an economic recession.



He also expressed his fear that Ghana may have a coup on its hands if urgent action is not taken by the state.



“We do not want a coup in this country. Yet I fear that if we do not act quickly, we may have one in our hands very soon,” he said concerning coups.



On the controversial E-Levy, he said, “The first step is to pass the E-levy immediately and implement it effectively. To prevent the collapse of the economy and a return to the stronghold of the IMF, we have no choice but to pass it… As horrible and wicked as it is, it is the only way to save our economy from collapse in the short term.”