Prof Attafuah wanted to be Speaker of Parliament – Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kennedy Agyapong says Ken Attafuah wanted NPP to nominate him for the Speakership position



• He claims he was fourth out of five nominees



• He was speaking to TESCON members



Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central MP, has hinted that Professor Kenneth Agyamang Attafuah, after the NPP won the 2020 election filed to become a Speaker of the 8th Parliament.



According to him, among five members who filed for the position, Prof Attafuah was the fourth.



“Professor Attafuah, if you don’t know his secret, when we won this election, he filed to be a Speaker of Parliament. Why didn’t he file under NDC to be a Speaker of Parliament to be neutral? That’s foolishness,” Kennedy Agyapong told TESCON members at a forum on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.



“You filed to be a Speaker of Parliament under NPP party. Yes! Go and ask Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu if I’m lying. Among five candidates he was fourth,” he added.



Agyapong argued that some NPP members say certain things to discourage those who genuinely want to sacrifice and help the party to move forward.



“Look, they say certain things to discourage us, they make us look so stupid for sacrificing our lives for this party. I don’t have a problem if you employ an NDC member, he is a Ghanaian but I don’t expect you to tell me that the President said this. Mmm, the President really said that?



“I know that man, he won’t say that but if he says that, he will pay for it,” he stressed.



Prof Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah had stated in a radio interview that he was focused on his mandate and would not be swayed by his detractors including party supporters.



He revealed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged him to ensure that no party executives are hired in the process at the National Identification Authority (NIA).



He told Accra-based Angel FM that President Akufo-Addo's vision is for him to build a neutral public service and so he [Attafuah] was doing what the law permits and in line with the President's legacy.



But Kennedy Agyapong questioned the Professor why he did not apply to accept the NIA position during the NDC administration.



