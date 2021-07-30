Prof. Amfo’s nomination as Acting Vice-Chancellor of University of Ghana questioned

General News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Information reaching happyghana.com after the announcement of Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo as the Ag. Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana indicates that some persons within the school’s newly constituted governing council members, senior lecturers, and students have expressed their dissatisfaction at the turn of events.



These individuals have raised concerns with the alleged disregard to the statutes and regulations dictating the nomination or selection of a Vice-Chancellor.



Some elements and members of the university, per information made available to happyghana.com, say the newly constituted governing council of the university which was inaugurated barely a week ago, and chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo did not meet to discuss the appointment of an acting VC prior to the announcement of Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo as Ag VC of the premier university.



When questioned by Happy FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben Show whether or not the council of the university did not meet on Monday as stated in the university’s announcement of Prof. Amfo as Ag. Vice-Chancellor, the deep throat source admitted that, a meeting was convened however, there was no agenda for the discussion on the selection of an Ag. Vice-Chancellor or any person to play in an acting role until a substantive one is selected and duly sworn in.



“It must be emphatically stated that no such meeting ever took place after the inauguration of the new University of Ghana Council to consider the relevant portions of the University of Ghana Act (Act 806) and the university statutes and, by extension, the decision to appoint an Ag. Vice-Chancellor,” the source who wishes to remain anonymous stated.



In its quest for a Vice-Chancellor, the University’s search committee received seven applications, including that of Prof. Amfo, this the source said is improper and unfair to the other interested parties for Prof. Amfo to have been appointed as Ag. Vice-Chancellor.



“Interestingly, it would have been equally improper for Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, an interested party and for that matter any of the six (6) other interested parties for the position of the VC, to have been appointed to act as the VC given that the process for any such appointment has not been completed.



The other applicants are Prof. Felix Ankomah Asante, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation, and Development; Prof. Peter Quartey, the Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER); Prof. Samuel Nii Ardey Codjoe, a Professor at the Regional Institute of Population Studies (RIPS); Prof. Daniel Frimpong Ofori , Provost of the College of Humanities; Prof. Godfred Bokpin, the Dean of Student Affairs and Prof. Daniel Wesley Lund, Dean of the Faculty of Business Administration.



When reporters of Happyghana.com visited the University of Ghana campus on account of the interviewee that there were uneasiness and unpleasant atmosphere on the campus of the nation’s premier university, the campus was rather calm with students and workers going about their usual activities however the team cited notices and statements posted on notice boards, street light poles and halls of residences questioning the appointment of Prof Amfo as Ag Vice-Chancellor.



On Monday, the University Council in a circular signed by its registrar, Mercy Haizel-Asha said it has appointed Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, as the Ag Vice-Chancellor of the University. She takes over from Vice-Chancellor Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu. Prof. Appiah’s appointment as Ag Vice-Chancellor takes effect from August 1.



