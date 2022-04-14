Prof Ameyaw-Akumfi receives blessings of National Chief Imam in Holy month of Ramadan

Regional News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Board Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi has received the blessings of the National Chief Imam Dr. Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman Aspirant was at the residence of the respected Muslim leader to make a personal donation to him in support of the ongoing Muslim fast as the world observes the Holy Month of Ramadan



Receiving the items, the National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu expressed his profound appreciation to Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi for the kind gesture and prayed to the Almighty Allah for the continued peace and stability enjoyed in the country.



He also prayed for victory for Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi in the upcoming NPP National Chairmanship contest and urged him to continue to be truthful and humble in his dealings as these are traits of a great person.



“May God grant you your desire and may you continue to live by truth and humility as this will make you one of the greatest leaders”, he blessed



The National Chief Imam promised that items donated to his office will be used for the intended purpose by sharing among the poor and needy who are beneficiaries of the kind gesture of the former Education Minister.



On his part, Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi underscored the need for religious tolerance indicating that whether Muslims or Christians, they owe it a duty to work together in developing the country.



“Let’s us continue to work together and live in harmony in the interest of Ghana. We are all serving the same God and owe it a duty to be each other’s keeper”, he disclosed.



Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi was accompanied by some Nasara Coordinators of the New Patriotic Party and party supporters.