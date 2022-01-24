Production of vaccines in Ghana on track - Health Minister

Health News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Government says work is progressing steadily on the production of vaccines locally.



Giving an update on where the country has reached with establishing a Vaccine Institute, Minister of Health Kwaku Agyemang Manu said construction has begun on the Institute.



In addition, some selected companies will be working with German Scientists who are partnering government for the start of production.



Meanwhile, on the vaccination of children below the age of 15 against Covid-19, Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye, said the Ministry is studying the terrain to assess the risk-benefit analysis before commencing Covid-19 vaccination for children.