Produce unaccounted payment vouchers amounting to GH¢627,490 or be surcharged – PAC to NITA

Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Public Accounts Committee has given National Information Technology Agency (NITA) officials a 5-day ultimatum to produce unaccounted 54 payment vouchers amounting GH¢627,490 cedis to the committee or be surcharged.



According to the 2017 Auditor general’s report officials of the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) failed to produce documents to back some payments it made which is in breach of Regulation 1 of the Financial Administration Regulation, 2004.



Appearing before the committee today, the Director-General of the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), Richard Okyere-Fosu said they failed to produce the documents during the audit as a result of relocation to their new office.



The explanation however did not convince members of PAC who described the conduct as unacceptable.



Chairman of PAC, James Klutse Avedzi asked NITA to produce the said payment vouchers within 5 days or face the wrath of the committee.