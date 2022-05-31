Produce full report on Bulgarian Embassy demolition - Ablakwa to govt

General News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee has written to the government, demanding a copy of the 149-paged report on the Bulgarian Embassy demolition.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa made the request through his lawyer, Thaddeus Sory.



“We write as solicitors for and on behalf of the Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region of the Republic of Ghana.



“Our client’s instructions to us are to write to you and humbly request that you make available to our client through us a copy of the report on the inquiry into the demolition of the Bulgarian Embassy, as well as landed properties for diplomatic missions in the country,” portions of Ablakwa’s request said.



The North Tongu MP has been at the forefront of pushing for the publication of the Sole Inquirer’s report in the aftermath of the demolition.



Recently, the Minority in Parliament has raised questions about the government’s refusal to publish fully, the Sole Inquirer’s report in the aftermath of the demolition at the Embassy in Accra.



For the caucus, the government’s deliberate attempt not to make the report public smacks of dishonesty and complicity.



Following the release of the report, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources said after studying the 149-paged report of the Sole Inquirer, it accepts the findings and recommendations in full.



In a statement, it said it has begun taking the necessary steps to implement the recommendations of the Sole Inquirer.



The report, parts of which have been released by the Ministry, recommended the sanctioning of the supposed private developer who caused the destruction directing him to pay compensation to affected persons.



The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has also directed that there should be ‘no further developments” on the land housing the demolished Bulgarian Embassy facility pending the final determination of legal matters.