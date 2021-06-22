Produce evidence renouncing Ivorian citizenship in 10 days – Court to Jomoro MP

General News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

The Sekondi High Court in the Western Region of Ghana has ordered the Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey to produce all valid documents supporting her claim of renouncing her Ivorian citizenship before contesting as a Parliamentary Candidate on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress for the constituency within ten (10) working days.



The Sekondi High Court, presided over by Justice Dr Richard Osei Hwere had quashed the application by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the court to declare as ‘No Case’, an application seeking to declare the election of the Jomoro MP as null and void.



He has subsequently ordered the MP, Hon. Dorcas Tofey to produce the evidence of the renunciation of her Ivorian citizenship in ten days.



According to the High Court, there is merit in the application brought before it by one Joshua Emuah Kwofie praying the court to annul the results of the 2020 parliamentary elections for the Jomoro constituency because the elected MP, Dorcas Tofey holds dual citizenship and that the NDC’s counter application of ‘No Case’ cannot be granted.



In his ruling today, June 22, 2021, Justice Dr Osei Hwere stated the defendant, Dorcas Tofey had accepted that she had Ivorian citizenship but renounced it before contesting, adding that it will be appropriate for her to be allowed to be given the opportunity to produce the evidence.



The Presiding Judge, therefore, ordered Dorcas Affo-Toffey, NDC MP for Jomoro to provide the certificate of her renunciation of Ivorian citizenship within 10 days to the Court Registry.