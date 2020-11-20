General News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

‘Produce documents to back claims I received medical treatment in German Hospital’ – Amidu to Ken Agyapong

Martin Amidu has resigned as Special Prosecutor

Immediate past Special Prosecutor, Martin ABK Amidu, has challenged Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong to provide documents to back his claims that he (Martin) was declared mentally unfit.



The Assin Central MP has alleged in an interview on Net 2 TV that the Citizen Vigilante was declared medically unfit when he visited a hospital in Germany for a medical check-up.



Ken Agyapong had claimed in the interview that Bawku Central Member of Parliament (MP), Mahama Ayariga informed him about it adding that it was former President, John Mahama who impressed upon him, Mahama Ayariga, not to make the issue public at the vetting of the Special Prosecutor.



Responding to this claim in a Citi FM interview, the Martin Amidu said he has never been to Germany since 1983 when he began working for the government.



“I have never been to Germany, don’t known any German facility, hospital or clinic let alone go for a medical check-up...” he said.



He further described Ken Agyapong as someone noted for telling lies against persons of high repute who try to fight corruption.



“I am not surprised that the Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong would “stoop that low” because of his history of “spewing lies at any person of integrity who tries to fight corruption.



“I am not surprised that he would stoop that low to make any allegation without any foundation in fact or in truth. I have never been to Germany on any occasion let alone for a medical checkup. I don’t know any German hospital or any German clinic and therefore his allegations are false,” he said.





