Procuring entities tutored on CoST Monitoring tools

Regional News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Sekondi/Takoradi chapter of the Infrastructure Transparency Initiative, (CoST) has organized a workshop to create awareness on Ghana’s Legal Framework on Citizen Participation in Local Governance and Disclosure of Project.



The workshop was to help build the capacity of District Citizens Monitoring Teams (DCMT) in Infrastructure project monitoring using CoST’s Infrastructure Monitoring Tool and the packaging of Contract Information.



CoST Sekondi-Takoradi launched its 2nd Assurance Report that showcased significant strides made in promoting transparency in the delivery of public infrastructure in the participating MMDAs.



The report highlighted issues on projects and contract data disclosure and made recommendations to spur reform.



Mrs. Victoria Araba Dennis, a Member of the CoST Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG), said at the opening ceremony that the delivery of public infrastructure was a major priority of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).



She said although public procurement was guided by the Public Procurement Act, procurement processes were fraught with perceived and real cases of corruption.



Besides, projects information is often not publicly accessible, resulting in shoddy works, delays, and abandonment of a third of all projects commenced by Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).



Mrs Dennis said issues related to public Infrastructure delivery include non-conformity of designs with feasibility recommendations and lacking user-centeredness.



These inefficiencies diminish the anticipated benefits for citizens in publicly-funded infrastructure, thereby eroding trust in government.



She said one of the four core features of CoST, the Assurance Process, shed light on what happened at each stage of public infrastructure delivery.



This, she added, contributed to the purpose of CoST by turning disclosed data into compelling information in the form of a Report that in turn aided and strengthen social accountability.



The CoST Assurance process was conducted on eight (8) infrastructure projects from submitted eight MMDAs in the Western Region namely; Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly, Ahanta West Municipal Assembly, Nzema East Municipal Assembly, Mpohor District Assembly, Shama District Assembly, Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly, and Wassa East District Assembly.



The Assurance Report provides a basis for citizens and other stakeholders to hold duty-bearers to account and lead to better outcomes from investments made into public infrastructure delivery.



As a result, a long-term measure aimed at strengthening citizens' oversight of infrastructure projects within their districts led to the formation of the District Citizens Monitoring Teams to monitor the implementation of assurance recommendations and improve infrastructure governance using CoST tools and standards.



The MSG member urged them to be good ambassadors, adding, "As ambassadors of the CoST program, I encourage you to fully participate in this capacity building workshop to ensure that infrastructure governance is enhanced in your various districts."



Mr. Isaac Aidoo, the CoST Sekondi Takoradi Manager, said the 1992 constitution guaranteed participatory democracy hence the need for citizens' voice in project implementation.



He said CoST believed in both Reactive and Proactive disclosure of information on projects for well-informed participation.



Mr. Aziz Mohammed, a Resource Person said Participatory Monitoring, is a process through which stakeholders at various levels are engaged in monitoring particular projects, share control over the content, the process, and the results of the monitoring activity and engage in taking or identifying corrective actions.



It hinged on common Principles such as constructive Engagement, Flexible, Evidence-based, Ownership, Sustainability, Solution-Oriented, Learning, and Self-evaluation.



He noted some barriers as obstruction by PEs or MMDAs, Civil Society Capacity Absence of strong and active CSOs.



The Resource Person mentioned Citizens Report Card, community Score Card, Social Audit as useful to identify, control, and report irregularities in the execution of public projects and Programmes and in that manner preventing abuse of funds and corruption.



He said that monitoring of public works was an independent and neutral arrangement because the public works benefitted all.