Procurement process for GH¢33.36 million past questions questionable - AfricaWatch

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A policy think-tank, Africa Education Watch has questioned the procurement process of past questions for final year Senior High School students.



According to the Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, the inability to track the record of the publishing industry; Kingdom Books and Office Stationery that has supplied about 450,000 copies of past questions raises more questions.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, it said, “There are concerns with Spending Efficiency arising out of the decision by the Ministry of Education (MoE) to subject the procurement of GHC 34.8 million worth of past questions to a single-source procurement method. Selecting repeatedly for two years, a company without a track record in Ghana’s publishing industry to publish and supply about 450,000 copies of past questions raises more questions,” part of the statement read.



He however maintained that efforts to secure these materials for the success of these students in the examinations are commendable.



“We support the decision to provide all resources required to adequately prepare students for examinations. We have no objection to the supply of past questions, answers and examiners report to support students so far as the teaching authorities recommend and find same useful in adequately preparing students ahead of their examinations. It is on this basis that we commend government for providing the past questions.”







