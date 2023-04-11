Process for acquiring a firearm in Ghana: What you need to know

General News of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: Small Arms Commission

The importance of acquiring a firearm legally cannot be overstated. This helps promote public safety, accountability, training, and respect for the law.



While owning a firearm can provide a sense of security, it is crucial to ensure that the acquisition process is well regulated and transparent to prevent and combat the proliferation of illicit firearms, accidental shooting, and misuse of arms.



The law (Acts and Ammunition Act 1972) allows civilians to possess firearms alight, however, it is crucial to ensure that the acquisition process is well regulated and transparent to prevent and combat the proliferation of illicit firearms, accidental shooting, and misuse of arms. To this end, the Arms and Ammunition Regulation 1962 (L.I.200) regulates the acquisition and possession of civilian firearms in the country.



To legally acquire a firearm in Ghana, one must follow a rigorous process that includes undergoing background checks to obtain a permit and license from the Ghana Police Service.



The authority to acquire and possess firearm is a privilege and as such acquisition of same tightly regulated to prevent the risk of arms getting into wrong hands and the impact or consequences thereof to promote public safety and security.



It is essential for individuals to understand and adhere to the strict guidelines to ensure that firearms are in the hands of responsible individuals who understand the gravity of owning one.



Failure to acquire a firearm legally poses a risk to the safety of the one who acquires it and that of others, and can result in legal consequences: Imprisonment for a term not less than 5years or a fine of GHc12,000.00

The process of acquiring a firearm in Ghana is regulated by the Ghana Police Service and it involves several steps to ensure that only responsible individuals above the age of eighteen (18) can apply to legally own and use firearms.



To legally acquire a shot gun in Ghana, individuals need to complete an Application Form from the Ghana Police Service (Firearm Licensing Office), undergo mandatory forensic and background vetting by the Ghana Police Service to ensure that the applicant has no criminal record. If the applicant successfully completes all the above steps, the Ghana Police Service will issue the permit to the applicant.



On the other hand, acquiring a handgun such as a revolver or a pistol in Ghana follows a slightly different process.



The applicant must apply to the Minister for the Interior and attach relevant documents, including a curriculum vitae, a copy of a national ID, and two passport pictures. The Minister will review the applicant and grant the permit upon completion of the process outlined above.



The applicant must then take the permit to the Ghana Police Service to obtain an import license for the firearm. Once you have an import license, you must pay the import duty for the firearm. The Ghana Immigration Service will take charge of the firearm while you pay the duty. The Ghana Police Service will register the firearm and hand it over to you.



It should be noted that the permit to purchase a firearm does not replace the prescribed license to bear a firearm. While the permit gives the applicant the authority to purchase a shotgun within a period of six (6) months or a handgun within a year, the license to bear a firearm gives the applicant the right to own and handle a firearm (shot or handgun) for a period of one (1) year and subject to renewal of the license at the end of every year.



It is crucial to purchase a firearm from a licensed arms and ammunition dealer with a permit from either the Ghana Police Service or the Minister for the Interior.



It is also essential to ensure that any transfer of firearms is done legally and in accordance with the law.



Furthermore, firearms should be stored in a locked safe or cabinet, separate from ammunition, and kept out of reach of children and unauthorized individuals.



Let’s say “NO” to illicit arms and promote public safety.