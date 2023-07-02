Proceeds of Ashanti bauxite funding interchanges in other regions – Abass Nurudeen claims

Politics of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Ashanti Regional Communication Directorate of the National Democratic Congress, Abass Nurudeen, has alleged that proceeds from Ashanti bauxite are being used to construct interchanges in other regions.



According to Abass Nurudeen, this is happening at a time the Ashanti region itself needs 7 interchanges that have not been constructed due to lack of funds.



Mr. Nurudeen alleged that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) takes the Ashanti region for granted for which reason they have no regard for the development of the region.



“NPP doesn’t respect you people, that’s why they can go and mine bauxite from Nyinahini and use the money to construct interchanges in different regions while the Ashanti region needs about 7 interchanges,” he said on Akoma FM in Kumasi.



This comes after the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako pleaded with the government to fast-track processes for the commencement of work on the Suame interchange in particular.



Wontumi emphasized that the project is of great importance to the people of the Ashanti region and should be prioritized by the Akufo-Addo-led government.



President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the project in October 2022, but work is yet to commence on the site.



The project upon completion will consist of a four-tier interchange at the current Suame roundabout, with overpasses at the Abrepo, Krofrom, Anomangye, Magazine New Road and Abusuakruwa junctions.



It will be the first four-tier interchange in the Ashanti Region and the second in the country, after the Pokuase interchange in the Greater Accra region.