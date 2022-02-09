'Problematic' Adwoa Safo has gone AWOL – NPP MP alleges

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South constituency in the Eastern Region, Mr Michael Okyere Baafi, has accused the MP for Dome Kwabenya of sabotaging the ruling administration.



Speaking during an interaction on Kumasi-based Hello FM, Hon Okyere Baafi said even though the Majority leaders in Parliament are being evasive about the issue, he knows on authority that the Minister for Women, Gender and Social Protection is using her seat "as a bargaining chip".



"136 of us; the NPP MPs go to Parliament except for one person, Adwoa Safo . . . when you ask the leaders they refuse to give straight answers. We don’t know where Adwoa Safo is . . . she doesn’t come to parliament and it’s worrying . . . clearly her behaviour shows she wants to sabotage NPP; I’m speaking on authority . . . she’s to be blamed for all our problems. If you’re sick, you don’t have to blackmail the party. We need to call a spade a spade . . . " he said.



