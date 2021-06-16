You are here: HomeNews2021 06 16Article 1287865

General News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Probe will answer 'why an officer on duty was not wearing a bullet proof vest' - IGP

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh

James Oppong-Boanuh, Ghana's Inspector General of Police, IGP, has had a busy last two days as he looks to give leadership to his force and security assuarance to the general population.

His comment on insecurity being a global headache has attracted some backlash but the police chief has stressed the need to look at the issue in a bigger context.

The IGP has reiterated that investigations are ongoing with respect to the June 14 Jamestown bullion van robbery that claimed the life of a constable and a hawker whiles the van driver sustained major injuries.

On the subject of how an officer on duty did not have a body cam or bulletproof vest, he said those were two key aspects of the ongoing probe.

A body cam is a small video camera worn on the body, typically used by police officers to record arrests, evidence from crime scenes, etc.

Asked about promises relative to police on duty wearing body cams and bulletproof vests, he responded: "Body cams in themselves do not prevent the shooting of police officers but they help in investigations and depending on the circumstances we issue them out to our officers.

"We are investigating, as I indicated earlier and that is part of the investigation, as to why an officer on duty was not wearing a bullet proof vest," he added.

Oppong-Boanuh was speaking in an interview with a Joy News journalist in Accra when he made the remarks.

The IGP also stressed that the service will insist on the implementation of armoured bullion van use for Cash In Transit operations.

A 20,000 cedi bounty has been announced for any information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators of the attack.

Join our Newsletter

Sports

The trio has been shortlisted for the prestigious Ghana Footballer of the Year

Nominees for 2021 Ghana Football Awards announced

Business

Dr. Ernest Addison is the Governor of the Bank of Ghana

Desist from buying and selling foreign currency or face prosecution - BoG warns public

Entertainment

The desire for a bigger butt is becoming common among most Ghanaian females

6 popular butt enhancement procedures gaining prominence in Ghana

Africa

General Sani Abacha, Former Head of State of Nigeria

Abacha didn't die from eating poisoned apple from prostitutes - Fmr aide

Opinions

Ghana's first Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

Akufo-Addo's family and friends Agyapa Kabuki dance with SP and parliament