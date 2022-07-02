Probe assets of politicians, appointees to curb daylight thievery - Dr. Kofi Amoah

General News of Saturday, 2 July 2022

Ghana facing economic distress



Ghana commences formal engagements with the IMF



Broad daylight thievery among politicians, appointees must end – Dr Kofi Amoah



Business mogul, Dr. Kofi Amoah has backed calls for assets of political appointees and politicians affiliated with government, to be probed.



He believes the menace of allowing these appointees and politicians to hold positions without declaring their assets must not be allowed to continue.



In a July 1 tweet, Dr. Kofi Amoah said the failure to obey the law amounts to thievery in broad daylight and must be critically addressed.



He bemoaned the situation where politicians and government appointees come into office to borrow billions, siphon funds and render the economy near broke only to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund and retire.



"Probe the assets of politicians and appointees, we [Ghanaians] can’t be so dumb and allow such gargantuan thievery in broad daylight. Where is the money?” he quizzed.



"They [politicians] come to borrow billions, siphon a lot, render the economy broke and run to the IMF (pretending they don’t want to) only to retire later and enjoy,” Dr. Kofi Amoah added.



His comments come on the back of government's decision to commence formal engagements with the IMF for a financial bailout.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on July 1, 2022 authorized the finance minister [Ken Ofori-Atta] to hold talks with the IMF for an economic bailout in the wake of the current economic difficulties.



Prior to this, government on numerous occasions insisted it will not return to the Bretton Woods institution as it believes its homegrown solutions will sustain the economy.



