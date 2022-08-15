Probe alleged 2024 election rigging claims by Martin Amidu - Dr. Adam Bonaa to Parliament

General News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Security expert, Dr. Adam Bonaa has charged the Parliament of Ghana to probe alleged 2024 election rigging claims by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu.



According to him, the allegations by Martin Amidu can only be verified when Parliament investigates the background and the rationale behind the appointment of the two former Danquah Institute bosses.



Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, in a 7-page document, accused President Akufo-Addo of scheming to rig the 2024 general elections.



Mr. Amidu observed that the president's appointment of Mr. Edward Asomani, Deputy National Security Co-ordinator, to act as National Security Co-ordinator, with effect from Monday, 8th August 2022, subject to the confirmation of his appointment, gives finality to Nana Akufo-Addo's long game to capture the National Security Secretariat apparatus ahead of the 2024 elections.



He also said the groundwork to facilitate the accomplishment of the dreams of Nana Akufo-Addo to abuse the constitutional process had already been laid during his first term in office as president when he captured the commanding heights of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization and its associated regulatory authorities and agencies responsible for information technology, and communications.



But Dr. Adam Bonaa responding to the claims, indicated that it will be difficult for anyone to suggest that the appointments of Edward Asomani as National Security Coordinator and Nana Attobrah Quaicoe as Director-General of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) is a ploy by the president to tamper with the outcome of the 2024 elections without any evidence.



Describing the allegations as "wild and sensitive", the security expert also observed the conspiracy theory by Martin Amidu should not be dismissed since "I have no reason to also say that they are not true because I don't know where he is getting his facts from".



He stated, "The president doesn't run elections, national security doesn't run elections. Elections, according to Justice Atugubu, are won at the polling station. So research would tell you that losing an election will be at the polling station. But I will add that these are allegations that need to be investigated. This is because the president has been cited or accused of scheming to rig the 2024 elections, so Parliament is one of the important arms of government that can constitute a committee to try and go into the appointments of these persons.



"This will give Parliament an opportunity to look at why Attobrah and Asomani will be appointed to head these positions. Do they come anywhere close? Have they been involved in the arrest of some criminals before? Do they understand the rudiment of the security architecture? What have they achieved within the security setup that requires the president to appoint them? So if we are able to establish that these two gentlemen do not have any proper credentials and are not technically qualified to head the institutions, then we can say that the conspiracy theory from Martin Amidu is something worth considering," he told the host of Ghana Te Sen on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM/TV,



Dr Adam Bonaa also wondered why the president would appoint persons without a better appreciation of the security architecture of the country, insisting that the president must at all times respect the command and control structures within the security setup.



"I am not sure on whose advice the president decided to appoint these two persons who technically have not too much experience with National Security activities. Even though these are political appointments, the command and control structures must be respected," he said.



"You recall that former IGP David Asante-Apeatu had in past investigate serial killings in this country, and when you look at all the IGP's from the past to current, it shows that these people have what it takes to be there, same for national security capo's like Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, Totobi Quakyi amongst others. What is likely to happen is that when it's established that these two persons do not have any proper security background, some personnel within the space would disagree with them, and some people will not follow their instructions when they issue them". He added.



