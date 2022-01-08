Probe Police recruitment, refund monies to failed applicants – CPP to Dampare

General News of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The chair and leader of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Frimponmaa, has appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to as matter of urgency, investigate the recruitment process into the Ghana Police Service that was done last.



She also implored on the IGP to ensure that the monies paid by the failed applicants are refunded to them to enable them to keep body and soul together.



In her New Year message to Ghanaians, she noted that these applicants spent their meager resources to undergo the process.



Therefore, it is only appropriate that the monies are paid back to them after failing to recruit them.



“I will like to commend the IGP for the work he has done so far since he came into office but I have one appeal to him.



“Recently, we all saw the number of people who applied to enter the Police.



“These young ones paid huge fees but weren’t recruited and so my appeal to him is to investigate this matter and ref8nd their monies to them,” she said.



Madam Frimponmaa further urged jobless Ghanaian youths not go give up but continue striving for a better life.