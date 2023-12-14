Probe ECG’s purchase of 200 motorbikes for Police – Pru East MP

General News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Former Minister for Power, Dr. Kwabena Donkor is pushing for an investigation into the Electricity Company of Ghana’s purchase of 200 motorbikes for the Police Service.



The ECG on Monday, 11th December 2023, donated 200 motorbikes to the Police Service to enhance the operations of the law enforcement agency.



The Board Chairman of ECG Mr. Keli Gadzekpo who led the Management of the company for the donation also pledged a further 800 motorbikes to be delivered in batches.



But commenting further on the issue in an interview, Dr. Kwabena Donkor slammed the management of ECG for the purchase due to the huge indebtedness of the company.



“It is high time that managements of state entities especially commercial state entities take responsibility for their commerciality. If Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority had done the donation, I would have had no qualms about it because they are profitable. But for a loss-making entity that is throwing the future and security of this country into danger because of their indebtedness to go donating 200 motorbikes is the height of irresponsibility.”



I call on the Ministers for Energy and Public Enterprises to call the ECG management to book. They should call them (ECG) and whip them into line. This donation must be investigated, it is not in the national interest, and it will be surprising if it is not procurement-driven. I am extremely disappointed as a former Minister of Power, as a member of the Energy Committee of Parliament, and representing the good people of Ghana in this House.”