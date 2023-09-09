Pro-Alan MPs are being threatened with losing their seats – Sly Tetteh

General News of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Greater Accra Regional Campaign Coordinator for Alan Kyerematen, Sylvester Tetteh has alleged that Members of Parliament who supported the former trade and industry minister in his flagbearer bid are being threatened with the possibility of losing their seats.



According to Sly Tetteh, it is rather incumbent on other candidates in the race to reach out to supporters of Alan following his withdrawal from the contest.



“In 2024 we need to count NPP members and know whether we are up to number and see how many more we would need to clinch victory.



"But in a situation where you subject your own party member that you are 99% sure of voting for the NPP in an election to insults and vilification, would you rather go for someone from a different party to come and vote for you?



"People must be circumspect, because this is an internal contest, to the extent that people are even threatening and sending messages to the constituencies that if you are not part of us we need to fix you, we need to give you a match and fix you,” he stated on the Friday, September 9, 2023, edition of Peace FM’s morning show.



He noted that supporters of Alan have become victims of abuse and ostracization from supporters of other candidates even though their candidates may not be in support of such acts.



“What is sad and painful is that some of our friends and family who we don’t belong to the same side in the presidential contest can take a phone and send you a text message insulting your person.



"Today, someone can tell you that we will see what will happen to you since Alan Kyerematen is no longer in the race. For some of us these things don’t perturb us. So we urge others to ignore those messages because no candidate will ask someone to engage in such acts,” he said.



Alan Kyerematen on Tuesday, announced his withdrawal from the NPP flagbearer race citing incidents of threats, intimidation and abuse against his supporters.



Alan Kyerematen who placed third in the special delegates congress held by the NPP to select five contenders for a final flagbearer election in November also accused the party’s leadership of skewing the election in favour of their preferred candidate.







GA/SARA



