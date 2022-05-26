Privileges Committee begins sittings on 3 absentee MPs’ cases

General News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Henry Quartey, Kennedy Agyapong, Adwoa Safo referred to privileges committee for absenteeism



Speaker gives Privileges Committee two weeks’ ultimatum to present a report to parliament.



Privileges Committee to hear absent MPs in-Camera



The Privileges Committee of Parliament will Thursday, May 26, 2022, begin sittings in relation to the matter of absentee MPs in the house.



This is in line with the speaker, Alban Bagbin referring the three to the committee for absenteeism after they breached the 15-day rule after they have been absent for 15 sitting days without permission



The three MPs are the Members of Parliament for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo; Assin North, Kennedy Agyapong; and Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey.



The Committee has two weeks to present a report to the House.



The Ranking Member on the Privileges Committee, Kweku Rickets Hagan, said the hearings will be held in-camera.



“We are going to hear all of them out before we put the report together. The report will be comprehensive. The sittings, however, will not be made public,” Citinewroom quoted Kweku Rickets Hagan.



