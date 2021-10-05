'Private media had a hand-to-mouth existence' - Abdul Rahman Harruna Attah

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Ghana's former high commissioner to Namibia Abdul Rahman Harruna Attah has noted that it was difficult for private media to ends meet in the past.



He said this in relation to how the private media survived in the pre-colonial era.



"It was very difficult, it was a hand-to-mouth existence," he said.



He said this in an interview with GhanaWeb TVs Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei on the Low down show.



According to the former Namibian high commissioner, the media space in the past was fairly stiff and was dominated by state-owned media. This led to the private media's struggle to survive.



The renowned journalist explained that it was difficult for private media to get advertisements because businesses were afraid to advertise with the private media.



"Business people and other people were afraid to advertise in our newspapers to get penalized so any day you got just a one-page advert from somewhere it was a source of jubilation," he noted.



