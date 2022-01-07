Prisons Commander pulled-out after 29 years and 11 months of service in Central Region

Regional News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: GNA

After nearly 30 years of service, the Ghana Prisons Administration has bid Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP), Dominic Nicholas Arthur, the Central Regional Commander farewell as he proceeds on compulsory retirement upon attaining age 60, as mandated by the Constitution.



At a solemn ceremony, held at the Regional Maximum Prisons Headquarters in Cape Coast, the Director-General of Prisons, Mr. Isaac Kofi Egyir expressed his heartfelt gratitude to DDP Arthur for his immense contribution to the development of the Service.



He said the best memory to be given him was for all other officers he had trained to emulate his good works to make him look back with pride.



Mr. Egyir assured that the legacies of the outgoing Commander would be built on to serve as a guide for all generations and wished him well as he proceed on retirement.



Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minister said the success story of the Region's security could have never been complete without the hard work of the outgoing Commander.



Wishing him well, the Minister said, “May you go and enjoy your retirement to the fullest, we are grateful for the time you have spent with us, may God grant you many more healthy years to inspire young officers with your advice, experience, and encouragements”.



She further cautioned all officers to be mindful of their conduct and never exhibit questionable behavior that could call for their early exist because they were all very promising and industrious.



In a brief farewell speech, DDP Arthur said he counted it all joy and a blessing to witness the day of his retirement after many years of service, adding that human life was indeed seasonal.



He thanked his immediate past and present Director Generals for believing so much in him and most importantly for entrusting the whole management of the Service in the Region in his hands.



He said to managing abled men and women put in his custody for years ranging between 20 and 200 years against their will, was one of the highly risky and stressful jobs in and around the world.



” Despite these challenges, we did not relent on our core mandates but worked tirelessly in changing and reforming the lots who passed through our system” he added.



He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the inmates, staff, and the Prison Administration for cooperating and working effectively with him and to his family for their unflinching support even in times where he could not meet up his roles as a husband and father.



As part of his parting gifts and appreciation packages, the outgoing Commander was presented with four citations, a refrigerator, a 70-inch television set among others.



The citations came from the Ghana Prisons Service, staff of the Maximum Security Prison, Inmates of the Prisons, and old students of St Paul’s Technical Senior High School (SHS) where he graduated in 1978.



He was recruited into the Service on August 06, 1992, became a Chief Officer a year on, was appointed a Project Coordinating Officer, and served as a district director in Oforikrom in the Eastern Region and Sekondi in the Western Region among other districts.



He among other positions rose to the position of Central Regional Commander in 2019.