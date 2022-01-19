Prison officer, two others nabbed after raiding mining site with fake gun

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Mpohor District Police Command has arrested a Prison Officer and his two accomplices who raided an illegal mining camp with a fake gun.



The Prison Officer in question is reported to have spearheaded the illegal raid after his laptop and some personal effects were stolen. He is said to have engaged the services of a commercial sex worker at the said illegal mining camp.



Confirming the news of the arrest to the host of Connect FM’s morning show Omanbapa Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson on Tuesday, January 18, Head of the Mpohor District Security Council Ignatius Asaah Mensah revealed that the Prison Officer had gone to the illegal mining camp at K9 to engage the services of a commercial sex worker.



“After he had finished enjoying himself with the lady,” the District Chief Executive said, “he realized that his laptop and some personal effects have been stolen.”



“After a frantic search, the items could still not be found. Incensed by the theft, he came back to Sekondi to organize two extra men to raid the mining camp ostensibly in search of his stolen items.



“He led the raid with a gun which later turned out to be a fake one.”



According to DCE Asaah Mensah, the miners became suspicious, went after the trio, overpowered them, and later handed them to the police but “after some beating”.



“Upon interrogation, it was later discovered that the lead suspect is a Prison Officer at the Sekondi Prisons. We later had the information that the said officer has a record of terrorizing illegal miners from his previous post station.”



The three suspects are currently assisting the Mpohor Police Command with investigations.



The Prison Officer has been sent to the Prison Command in Sekondi while his two accomplices are at the Mpohor Police Station, District Police Commander Superintendent William Gyamfi later revealed to Connect FM.