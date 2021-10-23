‘Prison is not a place to be’ - 26-year-old ex-convict

General News of Saturday, 23 October 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Aikins Yaw Adjei, a 26-year-old convict serving a seven-month jail term at the Sunyani Central Prison has been freed and accordingly released from the prison custody.



Adjei was arraigned before the Nsoatre District Magistrate Court in the Sunyani West Municipality on Monday, October 4 this year and found guilty of stealing three cartons of cigarette, but could not pay a fine of GHC840.00



His prayers in jail were however answered, when the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), a non-governmental organisation paid the fine for him to gain his liberty on Wednesday.



With a smile on his face, Adjei told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) “prison is not a home for anybody to be” and promised to live an upright life by avoiding bad friends.



He could not hide his joy when he stepped out of the prison building and expressed appreciation to the NGO, which also gave him additional GHC200.00 as transport fare.



Earlier, Mr Owoahene Acheampong, an official of the CHRI told newsmen the NGO was working to help de-congest the country’s prisons.



“The CHRI contacted and asked us to provide them with the list of inmates whose sentences were attached with a fine not exceeding GHC1, 200”, Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) Johann Nii Narh Nartey, the Public Relations Officer of the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Prisons Command indicated.



He explained that eight inmates were identified, but seven of them could not meet the conditions of the NGO.