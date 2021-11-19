Prioritize working conditions of nurses, midwives to prevent brain drain – GRNMA Prez

Health News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Mrs. Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo has called on government to prioritize the working conditions of Ghanaian nurses and midwives in order to minimize the increasing trend of migration in the sector.



According to Mrs. Ofori-Ampofo, poor working conditions ranging from poor salaries, poor service and retirement packages, and delay in the payment of categories 2 and 3 allowances among others have caused many nurses and midwives to migrate to the Americas, Europe, Canada and other jurisdictions in search of a more improved condition of service.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 18th Biennial National Delegates Conference of Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association currently underway in Ho, Mrs. Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo stated that the only way brain drain can be minimized is for government to commit itself to improving the working conditions of Ghanaian nurses and midwives.





She said, “There is the need for better working conditions of service in light of current trend of nurses and midwives migrating to the Americas, Europe, Canada and other jurisdictions.”



She stressed that “Improvement in basic salaries, full medical care during service and retirement, prompt payment of categories 2 and 3 allowances and other agreed allowances as contained in our collective agreement, support in acquisition of affordable housing and personal vehicles and retirement on one’s salary are but some few measures that can help our colleagues to stay and work in Ghana rather than seeking greener pastures elsewhere, knowing that we have the Sustainable Development Goals 3 and Universal Health Coverage to attain in 2030.”



Mrs. Ofori-Ampofo also urged government to redeem the promise of medical insurance and 50% allowance for front-line workers in the fight against Covid-19.



“Despite the relentless efforts of nurses and midwives to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and the promise of medical insurance cover for those who got infected, fell critically ill, and died, we still have reports of non-payment of medical insurance promised and the 50% allowances for those who worked at treatment centers.”



The GRNMA President believes if government as the employer takes steps to address some of these issues, it will motivate nurses and midwives to continue providing the required quality nursing and midwifery services to Ghanaians.