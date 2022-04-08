Prioritize party unity over parochial interest – Paul Amaning to NPP members

Politics of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Paul Amaning, the Eastern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman hopeful has asked members of the party to prioritize unity over their interests at all times.



He said the only way the NPP will remain relevant and continue to be in government is to be united and deliver on its promises.



“I want to charge the members of the party to prioritize unity over parochial interest. This is the only way that we can still be on top of government and our contract with the people of Ghana in terms of development.”



“This is the only party that can deliver that, and we must keep it so, and we must be very united irrespective of our interests,” he told Accra-based Kingdom FM



Paul Amaning also said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is serving the country as expected of him, regardless of the challenges he faces.



While striving to “build a better Ghana,” Paul Amaning said Nana Akufo-Addo has been able to deliver on the promises he and the NPP made to Ghanaians in the face of unending criticisms he described as “ugly noises“.



“The core value of the New Patriotic Party is commitment and dedication to public service. We must never forget what defines who we are; which is the democratic ideals of serving in the interest of the people to build a better Ghana. And I believe this is what Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is doing at the moment, irrespective of the ugly noises and sometimes confrontations… What will keep us in power and help us build a sustainable future is our dedication to delivering faithfully the promises we made to the people of this country,” he said.