Prioritize Ghana beyond coronavirus over Ghana beyond aid – Haruna Iddrisu to Akufo-Addo

•The minority leader in Parliament says Ghana Beyond Aid is unattainable due to the President’s limited time in office.



• He believes the Akufo-Addo-led administration should rather focus on Ghana beyond COVID-19



• Ghana Beyond Aid agenda is one of government's flagship programmes initiated to transform the economy





The minority leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has called on President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo to focus on achieving a Ghana Beyond COVID-19.



On assumption into office, President Akufo-Addo had hopes of transforming Ghana into prosperity and self-reliance.



This was to be achieved through various policies and programmes implemented by the government, under the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.



However, addressing the press on Wednesday, the minority leader and Tamale South MP charged the President to address challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic rather than channelling attention to Ghana Beyond Aid.



He believes the Akufo-Addo-led government will not be able to unattainable Ghana Beyond Aid by the end of the second term.



“I have no hesitation calling on President Akufo-Addo, knowing that he has only three and half years now as a mandate to be President of Ghana, to focus on Ghana beyond Covid and not Ghana beyond aid,” Mr.Iddrisu said.



He further accused the government of dragging the country into a state of bankruptcy, stating that “we are broke as a country.”



The MP also asked the President to direct much of his focus on fighting the menace than issue commands to burn excavators since he is not mandated by the Constitution to do so.