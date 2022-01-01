Prioritise investment of children’s education over ceremonial spending – Entrepreneurial Group to parents

Regional News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Moral Entrepreneurial Group, drink, and soya milk processing organisation, has advised parents to prioritise the investment of their children’s education over ceremonial spending to improve their learning outcomes and guarantee their career security.



Advising Ghanaians on curbing lavish spending during festivities, the Group told parents to minimise their expenses on ceremonial occasions like New Year and Christmas festivities, and redirect their income towards promoting their children’s education.



Miss Lilly Braine-Jesuane, Leader of Entrepreneurial Group located at Akim Asene in the Eastern Region said as the year 2022 approached families could save their monies and invest in businesses to gain profit that would help cater for the needs of the education of their children or support other needy ones.



Ms Braine-Jesuane, who was speaking with the Ghana News Agency in an interview said, "School reopening is just around the corner…parents and guardians should be conscious of investing in their children's education."



Stressing the benefits of investing in children’s education, she added, "Education provides stability in life and increases chances for better career opportunities."



Ms Elizabeth Kwakye, a member of Moral Entrepreneurial Group indicated that immoderate expenses on funerals and celebrations should also be looked at as it had devastating consequences such as a decline in academic performances of children.



She called for the reduction of expenses and hours spent on funerals, saying: "When this recommendation is taken into consideration it would improve livelihoods of Ghanaians and give children ample time to learn and avoid examination malpractices”.